Pushed to January, BREW expected to be hybrid virtual, in-person event

Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, which typically kicks off in November, is being pushed back to Jan. 19-21, NexusLA announced today.

Furthermore, the three-day series, which will mark BREW’s 10th annual event, is expected to be presented in a hybrid virtual and in-person format to accommodate a variety of experiences for attendees in accordance with current federal and local guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to see if it would be feasible to do something in person, so pushing BREW back to January gives us more time to plan the logistics for doing a hybrid model,” says Wendy Overton, NexusLA director of strategy and development. “It also allows us to take a forward-looking approach to the event—people will be thinking about the upcoming year, so it will be a fun way of celebrating the passing of 2020.”

Otherwise, BREW 10 will follow a similar format to last year’s event, with various keynote presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities planned. Like previous years, the upcoming BREW will also conclude with a pitch competition among three Louisiana-based startups.

More details—such as keynote speakers and panelists, panel topics and ticket availability—will be announced in the coming weeks.

Interested individuals can sign up to be notified when these details are available by going to www.celebratebrew.com and registering for the BREW 10 email notification list.