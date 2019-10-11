Pumpkin spice lattes are back in full swing around Baton Rouge 

Although temperatures may still be a little warm for fall, cafes are rolling out seasonal drinks just in time for the cool front expected to come through this weekend. Every year brings more pumpkin-flavored options than the last.

Whether you prefer your drink hot, iced or frozen, 225 made a list of where to satisfy those pumpkin spice cravings this fall.

Light House Coffee : Instead of ordering your average pumpkin spice latte, crank it up a notch and try this salted caramel pumpkin latte. Customers can order it hot or iced.

Brew Ha Ha : Brew Ha Ha’s menu is a pumpkin spice lover’s dream. Order the coffee shop’s pumpkin spice latte hot, iced or even frozen. Add a side of pumpkin spice cake balls to feel extra festive.

CC’s Coffee House : Customers can add pumpkin pie flavoring to hot drinks, iced drinks and Mochasippis.

Highland Coffees :The hip cafe’s pumpkin spice latte is warm, spicy and topped with whipped cream. The additions of real cinnamon and nutmeg make it feel like a warm hug with every sip.

Magpie Cafe: Get your pumpkin fix the organic way at this Perkins Road cafe. Order a homemade pumpkin spice latte made with natural ingredients hot or iced. Get a side of pumpkin whoopie pies for added sweetness.

Reve Coffee Lab: All pumpkin spice lattes are not created equally. Reve Coffee Lab’s Fall Spice Latte features a housemade syrup made with pumpkin purée, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and maple.

Bumsteers: A frozen spiked PSL is perfect for hotter fall days. The Becky Spice is a frozen mix of vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur and pumpkin spice puree.

See the full list of pumpkin spice options from the latest edition of 225 Dine, and subscribe to the free e-newsletter here to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.