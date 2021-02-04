Publisher: Collis Temple Jr.’s comments reflect poorly on LSU 

At the conclusion of the January LSU Board of Supervisors meeting, Collis Temple Jr., a Black board member and former LSU basketball star, asked his fellow board members to consider the implications of Donald Rouse Sr.’s actions in light of the grocery chain’s role as both the “official supermarket of LSU Athletics,” as well as the presenting sponsor of The Oaks at Patrick F. Taylor Hall, Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister writes in his latest opinion piece.

What had Temple so concerned was the retired supermarket co-owner’s participation in the Jan. 6 protest rally on Capitol Hill—made public through a widely shared Facebook photo—and how that might adversely impact the reputation of LSU. He went on to suggest the university should consider ending its business relationship with Rouses.

Mounting his ivory tower to criticize Rouse, Temple gave a quick nod to protecting free speech before declaring that “LSU does not support rioting and insurrection against our U.S. government and should not have that image reflected upon it by its sponsors.”

Both Rouse and his son Donny Rouse, the current CEO, have made clear that they, too, don’t support the rioting that took place at the Capitol. And, in an important detail, Rouse says that while he attended the rally in Washington, D.C., he was back at his hotel before any violence erupted.

I also condemn the insurrection and violence. It was a sad day in American history and the now-former President Donald Trump must accept responsibility for inciting those in the crowd who resorted to violence.

Temple abused his position and got headlines (maybe his aim) that hurt LSU’s image. You may disagree. It’s still a free country, McCollister writes.

McCollister goes on to accuse Temple of hypocrisy for not mentioning a word about recent USA Today front-page stories on LSU athletics and its athletes, or the damning national cable documentary on basketball coach Will Wade.

Temple says, “Silence is generally consent,” McCollister writes. If so, we can only surmise Temple has no issue with any of the troubling allegations.

For what it’s worth, Rouse Sr. has since apologized for his role in this whole affair. It was an apology he did not need to make. What we’re still waiting for is Temple’s apology.

Also in the column, McCollister pays tribute to the late Rep. Steve Carter and John Graves of Evans-Graves Engineers who both recently died from COVID-19. Also, he declares the front-line workers as the “Heroes of 2020.”

