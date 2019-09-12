Provisions on Perkins owner bringing The Vintage to Commerce Building downtown

The owner of Provisions on Perkins is taking over the ground-floor space in the Commerce Building that was vacated earlier this year by Magpie Café and is planning a new concept that will feature craft coffee, gourmet beignets and cocktails.

The establishment, to be called The Vintage, will open this fall and will be designed as a funky and interesting gathering space, according to a prepared statement.

Though the menu has not yet been finalized, The Vintage will serve breakfast, lunch and Happy Hour fare to accompany wine, champagne and cocktails.

“More people are living and working every day downtown and we want to give them a gathering place to enjoy delicious foods or a few drinks,” says Paul McGoey, CEO of Onepack Hospitality Group, in the prepared statement.

The new establishment will be the second location for The Vintage. In early 2018, Onepack opened its first location on Magazine Street in New Orleans. According to its website, The Vintage offers “coffee, beignets, wine, bubbles and bites.”

In August 2018, OnePack opened Provisions on Perkins in the former Galatoire’s space in the Acadian Village Shopping Center. The company also operates several Legacy Kitchen restaurants in New Orleans.

McGoey could not be reached for comment. But according to the statement, he is working with the owners of the Commerce Building, Key Real Estate Company, on a concept for the rooftop commercial space, though details for the space have not yet been disclosed.

Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer says The Vintage will be a welcome addition to downtown.

“The diversity of Third Street was designed with hotels, residential developments, entertainment venues and restaurants,” Rhorer says. “The Vintage will provide another reason to visit downtown.”

McGoey is planning a renovation of the space. A specific opening date has not been announced.