Proposed 72-acre Zachary subdivision going before Planning Commission

A 72-acre subdivision proposed near Zachary is set to be considered by the Planning Commission next month.

The residential project, to be called Foster Creek, is slated for land located north of Port Hudson-Plains Road and east of Samuels Road. Lots are planned to be a quarter of an acre, so the subdivision could feature 288 lots.

The Planning Commission will consider two requests related to the subdivision: to amend the Comprehensive Land Plan from agricultural/rural use to residential neighborhood as well as approval as a subdivision.

Mickey Robertson, with MR Engineering & Surveying, submitted the applications for the requests and was not immediately available for comment. Maya Stevenson, of Prairieville, is listed as the property owner.