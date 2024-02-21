Proposals would grant police and gun owners new immunity from lawsuits 

Police officers and gun owners with permits to carry concealed weapons could soon get new immunity from most lawsuits if they shoot or kill someone, based on separate proposals that advanced Tuesday in the Louisiana Legislature, reports Louisiana Illuminator.

The proposals are part of Gov. Jeff Landry’s agenda for a special legislative session on crime.

One proposal gives concealed carry license holders a level of qualified immunity currently reserved for law enforcement and other government agents. Qualified immunity protects police officers and other public employees from civil liability, making it extremely difficult to sue them even when they injure or kill someone or violate certain laws or an individual’s rights.

Under the proposal, immunity would apply to private citizens who hold concealed carry permits—except in cases of gross negligence, intentional misconduct or the commission of a crime that results in a felony conviction.

Members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus spoke against the bill, saying most studies on the issue show the proliferation of guns has led to more crime.

Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, asked in committee why concealed carry permit holders deserve a special type of immunity not given to other citizens. In response, Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, said because they are “exercising a natural God-given right.”

