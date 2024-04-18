Proposal to exempt more government records from public disclosure advances

A Louisiana committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that essentially rewrites the state’s public records law by exempting more records at all levels of government from public scrutiny, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate Bill 482, by Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, would create one of the broadest ever public records exemptions for state government. The bill has the backing of Gov. Jeff Landry, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Some Republicans on the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee made overtures to public records access during the hearing but ultimately voted for Cloud’s bill.

Cloud’s proposal is one of many bills pertaining to public records making its way through the Legislature this year.

The Legislature has already passed a bill that would shield state records related to executions and is advancing bills that would make records related to economic development projects, public officials’ schedules and the Governor’s Mansion off-limits.

Additional bills in the Legislature would limit public records access to only Louisiana residents.

