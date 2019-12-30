Prime College Drive site to become oil change business

Construction has begun on a new oil change business on a key parcel of College Drive.

A permit was granted last month stating that a 1,462-square-foot building will be built with three drive-in bays for the oil change business.

The site, formerly a Chevron gas station at the corner of College Drive and Constitution Avenue, was cleared late last year. At the time, property owner Nadia Elbar told Daily Report that she wanted to find a new use for the property in light of increasing competition for service station operators from big-name retailers such as Walmart.

Elbar declined to comment for this story, but told Daily Report last December that she planned to build a retail shopping center on the 0.7-acre site, estimating it would be around 6,000 square feet of commercial space with units for several tenants. Those plans have since changed.

It’s unclear who will operate the business. The site’s construction permit does not list the business name. Cesar Segovia is listed as the permit applicant on the application’s receipt.