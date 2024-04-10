​​Politicians and voters alike await congressional map ruling

Editor’s Note: Plaintiff Rolfe McCollister is an opinion columnist for Business Report.

A three-day trial on a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s new congressional map ended in Shreveport on Wednesday. Now, Louisiana’s incumbent representatives and their constituents are anxiously awaiting a federal three-judge panel’s ruling, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The map would create Louisiana’s second majority-Black district. The lawsuit challenging the map specifically attacks the boundaries of the majority-Black 6th Congressional District, which now stretch from Baton Rouge to Lafayette to Alexandria to Shreveport.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, alleges that the map violates civil rights protected by the 14th and 15th amendments. According to the group of 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit, lawmakers aimed to segregate Louisiana voters based “entirely on their races” in their January redistricting special session.

