Political fears extend Louisiana courts study

The deadline for a study into the workload of state courts has been extended because some judges fear the potential political consequences, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The study was intended to provide guidance to a legislative task force in determining whether the number of judges assigned to each district court in Louisiana aligns with its population.

The House Committee on Judiciary advanced House Concurrent Resolution 39 in an 11-5 vote Thursday. If approved, it would give the Judicial Structure Task Force, established in 2022, until Feb. 1, 2025, to provide a report to the Legislature with its recommendations.

The task force comprised of lawmakers and judges has asked judges to calculate their workload through what’s called a workpoint study. It examines data on how many cases they handle, how much time they spend in court hearings and what tasks they perform outside the courtroom, among other items.

But some judges have expressed concerns about the study’s potential findings and how it could be used against them in future elections.

