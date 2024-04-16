Policy change means Louisiana high school internships must now be paid positions

High school student internships must now be paid positions, Louisiana’s state school board ruled Monday.

As Louisiana Illuminator reports, the new ruling will apply only to internships in which students enroll through the school system for class credit.

Under the new policy, an internship is described as “work-based activities where students work with an employer for a specified period of time to learn about a particular occupation or industry. The workplace activities involved with an internship could include special projects, a sample of tasks from different jobs or tasks from a single occupation.”

There are three work-based learning options for Louisiana public high school students—the other two being cooperatives and apprenticeships, which are also paid positions.

Read more about the changes.