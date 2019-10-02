Playa Bowls brings protein-packed all-in-one meals to Arlington Marketplace 

“Welcome to Pineapple Land,” proclaims a neon sign on the walls at Louisiana’s first Playa Bowls. The message is right at home among the tropical hand-painted murals and beachy surfboards hanging on the walls.

Opening Sept. 28 in Arlington Creek Center, the Playa Bowls team hopes to be a beacon of healthy eating in the somewhat junk-food-ridden Baton Rouge culinary scene.

The national chain has locations in more than 10 states. Jordan VanGeffen and his brother, Beau, decided to bring the franchise to Baton Rouge more than a year ago.

“There’s a trend toward healthier options, which is great. And that’s what we want to be a part of. We didn’t want to bring another sub shop or pizza restaurant to Baton Rouge,” VanGeffen says. “We wanted to bring something different. Something unique.”

That “something unique” turned out to be more than 30 different bowl options, with bases like coconut, acai, banana and oatmeal; toppings that include peanut butter and nutella; and smoothies and juices. VanGeffen’s personal favorite is the Pura Vida acai bowl: a photogenic dish of blended acai with granola, blueberry, strawberry and honey drizzled over the top. The menu also includes poké

“You don’t want to eat a salad every day. So we’re right on that crossroad where healthy meets delicious,” VanGeffen says.

VanGeffen says they’ve been working on the shop now for around three or four months. One of the things he’s most proud of is the decor. Every inch of the store has been used as a canvas for art—from the tropical designs in the main dining area to the bathroom floor’s mural of waves crashing on a shoreline.

Playa Bowls is located at Arlington Creek Center Court. Its hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Editor’s note: Jordan VanGeffen and Beau VanGeffen are nephews of Rolfe McCollister, the chairman of Louisiana Business Inc., which publishes 225 magazine and Business Report.