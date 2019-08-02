Plans underway for third phase of The Elysian, downtown east apartment complex

The New Orleans-based Gulf Coast Housing Partnership is moving forward with plans for the third phase of the Elysian, the mixed-income, multifamily complex it began developing several years ago on Spanish Town Road in downtown east.

Earlier this week, the group’s architect, Dyke Nelson, filed plans for the Elysian III, which he says will consist of 42 units in a three-story building.

The Elysian has been a success story for the burgeoning downtown east. The first two phases of the project each consist of 100 units in four-story buildings comprising a mixture of both market-rate and affordable units. Both have been 100% leased since opening, which was earlier this year for phase II and late 2013 for phase I.

Officials with the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership were out of the office and unavailable for comment today, but Nelson says the third phase of the development will be similar to the first two, but smaller and with a more “urban feel.”

“It’s been a great development,” he says. “They’ve really done a great job with it.”