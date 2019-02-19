Plans moving forward for Mid City neighborhood bar

Plans for a Mid City neighborhood bar are moving forward following approval last night from the Planning Commission to rezone the Government Street property from light commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage.

“We’re hoping to open sometime this year,” says Remi de Matteo, who owns Hayride Scandal and co-owns Dead Poet: Beer, Cocktails and Music. “We’re working on a title, but haven’t come up with an official name yet.”

The bar owner, who filed his rezoning application Dec. 6, previously told Daily Report he envisioned the 1,650-square-foot space at 2678 Government Street as a small McGrath Heights neighborhood bar that served as a “more approachable version of Hayride Scandal.”

Since he still has to get the official green light from Metro Council in March, de Matteo doesn’t have a timeline for when he plans to begin renovations on the building, which was once home to The Collective art gallery. He’s still working out details with the architect and designer, who also designed Hayride Scandal and Dead Poet.

Once plans are finalized, the bar will be operated by New Southern Ventures LLC, of which de Matteo is a member.