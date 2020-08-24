Planning director search begins after being delayed by pandemic

Eight months after East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Director Frank Duke resigned, the search to replace him is underway.

The city-parish posted the job description on its website last week and applications are being accepted for the position until Sept. 15.

Along with at least eight years of experience in planning, the posting asks that applicants have a bachelor’s degree in planning or a related field, previous experience working in concert with a large number of private and governmental agencies in development and be certified through the American Institute of Certified Planners. The job will pay between $74,000 and $123,000 a year depending on the chosen applicant’s experience.

A seven-member working group has been created to handle the search, which it hopes to complete by the start of 2021. The search was initially delayed earlier this year due to the pandemic.

The last planning director search, in 2013 and 2014, grew complicated after the first choice for the position turned down the job and another finalists withdrew her name, leaving just three finalists for consideration.