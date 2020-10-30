Planning Commission to consider Highland Road home for bed-and-breakfast

The Planning Commission in December will consider a proposal for a house on Highland Road to be turned into a bed and breakfast.

The Broussard House, originally built in 1927 by Dean James F. Broussard, is located on Highland Road near LSU Avenue. Steven Romero, with Bearing Point Properties, is asking the commission to rezone the property from single-family residential to medium density multifamily residential, according to the preliminary agenda posted Thursday afternoon.

RJ McGimsey, president and owner of Premier South, is listed as the property owner on the application.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home features antique cypress cabinets as well as a hand-painted mural of Paris and the Seine in the dining room, according to a former online listing for the property. In the living room, three sets of French doors offer views of the garden, and the home surrounded by crepe myrtles and camellias.

The home is also on the National Register for Historic Places.