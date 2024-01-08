Planning Commission to consider Belle of Baton Rouge’s plan to move inland

The Planning Commission will consider a request at its February meeting by the Belle of Baton Rouge to rezone its property from commercial alcoholic beverage (bar and lounge) use to commercial gaming use.

The request is part of the downtown riverboat casino’s plans to move its gaming operations inland. Those plans, which were approved by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board in 2022, call for the casino’s gaming floor to be relocated inside its atrium.

Legislation allowing Louisiana’s riverboat casinos to move up to 1,200 feet inland was approved by state lawmakers in 2018. Baton Rouge’s only other downtown casino, The Queen Baton Rouge, recently completed its own move onto land.

The Belle of Baton Rouge also plans to rebrand once it moves inland, though details of that rebranding have yet to be announced. The casino’s parent company, CQ Holding Co., also owns The Queen Baton Rouge.

A representative told Daily Report last summer that the project would be geared toward giving the inland facility the feel of a “boutique-style casino.” The plans also include adding an oyster bar and cafe to the site, with reopening tentatively scheduled for October 2024.





