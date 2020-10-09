Pizza Art Wine restaurant opening in Baton Rouge in November

Fashion model Yilena Hernandez’s new Italian restaurant concept, Pizza Art Wine, is set to open in Baton Rouge early this November, according to a recent news release.

Back in January, Hernandez—known as The Cuban Barbie to her nearly half-million Instagram followers—signed a five-year lease on a 1,473-square-foot corner space in Ichiban Square, the retail center at Essen Lane and Perkins Road, with plans to open the restaurant there earlier this year. However, COVID-19 pushed back the timeline.

Pizza Art Wine will feature traditional Italian fare, including small plates and brick-oven pizzas, as well as a global wine selection. The menu was developed by Hernandez, who has also founded other restaurants.

“I travel so much that pizza has been a constant favorite that you can find anywhere,” Hernandez, who attended LSU, says in a prepared statement, “but I wanted to do it my way and bring it to the city where I live.”

The restaurant’s interior will feature pieces from local artists.

