Pixel Dash Studios helps build digital sets for Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’

Baton Rouge-based Pixel Dash Studios, a Louisiana Technology Park tenant that develops video games and other digital media, has partnered with a New Orleans production company to build digital sets for The Masked Singer, which airs on Fox.

Along with the New Orleans-based Top Right Corner, Pixel Dash Studios used LIDAR, or laser imaging scan technology, to create exact schematics of The Masked Singer stage, which the two companies used to digitally recreate different versions of the stage. The sets were used in various promotions for the TV show, including a spot for Scoob!, an upcoming Warner Bros. film.

The high-profile project reflects Pixel Dash Studios’ foray into primetime entertainment, which comes one year after the company created a virtual reality game for the 2019 remake of the cult-classic horror film Child’s Play.

“Louisiana is starting to get attention for its digital media talent, so I can’t wait to see what other opportunities we or our peers are able to jump in on in the future,” says Pixel Dash Studios CEO Jason Tate in a prepared statement.

Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed 15 games and apps across various platforms, including virtual reality, PC, mobile devices and game consoles. It is a registered developer for Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.