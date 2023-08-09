Perkins Rowe fuller than it has been in a long time, marketing manager says

Perkins Rowe is aiming to solidify itself as a lifestyle center—home to more than just shops and restaurants—as its leasing activity increases following a lull during the pandemic.

“We are fuller than we’ve been in a long time,” says Chelsea Thibodeaux, Perkins Rowe’s marketing manager.

A key to promoting Perkins Rowe as a lifestyle center is the expansion of the center’s residential and office leasing, says Thibodeaux, the latter of which includes two new tenants.

Still, restaurants continue to thrive, with Jinya Ramen and CAVA playing an important role in adding to the center’s food options.

Adding to the post-pandemic activity at Perkins Rowe has been the near full return of outdoor events such as this fall’s Rock N Rowe and Aug. 11’s Food Truck Round-Up.

Thibodeaux says Perkins Rowe will continue to look for the best tenant fits, with a healthy combination of local and chain businesses filling spaces.

Just in the past few weeks it was announced that Mexican restaurant Habaneros and bakery Carloline’s Cookies will open in Perkins Rowe before the end of the year.