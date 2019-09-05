Perkins overpass Cracker Barrel closing Sunday, freeing prime redevelopment site

The Cracker Barrel convenience store and gas station at the corner of Hollydale Avenue and Perkins Road is permanently closing Sunday, opening up what local real estate professionals say is a prime spot for redevelopment.

John Mangano, whose J. Manoco LLC owns the property, says the impending closure was a corporate decision made by Circle K Stores Inc., which three years ago bought and rebranded 53 Cracker Barrel stores in Louisiana. However, the Southdowns location has retained its “Cracker Barrel” brand, while Mangano has been leasing out the property to Circle K.

Mangano doesn’t want to sell the property and plans to continue accepting lease payments from Circle K until its agreement expires in March, or until he inks a deal with another user. He says he’s open to different possibilities for the site.

“There are several things we’re thinking about doing here, but I don’t think it will be another c-store,” Mangano says. “It’s time to do something else with it.”

Hank Saurage, whose Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate represents the property owner, says he’s “99% certain” the land won’t house another fuel station. He says his firm will “vet all interests and leasing opportunities to determine what best complements the existing businesses in the neighborhood.”

Ideally, a standalone retail operation would lease out the site, says Saurage, while Cracker Barrel branding and equipment—including the fuel tanks—will be removed in the coming months.

The property’s upcoming availability is significant because of trending growth within the Perkins overpass area, marked by the arrival of different restaurants and retailers.

“There’s virtually no vacant space in the Perkins overpass area,” Saurage says. “But there’s high demand, which makes it a destination where small businesses would like to locate.”

The area’s popularity is reflected in the increasing values of homes in nearby Southdowns neighborhoods, says Andrew Kimble of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, coupled with the construction of high-end townhomes in Zee Zee Gardens—both signs, says Kimble, that young professionals and families want to establish roots there. A neighborhood restaurant, bar, boutique or any other small retail concept would suit the area well, he says.

But the spot also comes with challenges. Chief among them is parking, a longtime problem that’s been revisited in recent months as fears loom over I-10 widening construction.

However, Kimble says he believes as many as 13 parking spots could be added to the property. Meanwhile, Saurage says tearing down and reconstructing the existing building are options that could create more space to allow for more parking.