Party Paradise closing store late spring 2020

After 35 years of business, costume and holiday decor store Party Paradise will close its doors for good this spring, says owner Debra Fournet.

Fournet says the changing retail landscape and increased competition from online sellers contributed to her decision to close her shop, which is nestled in the Drusilla Village Shopping Center, at Drusilla Lane and Jefferson Highway.

“The whole retail thing has changed,” Fournet says, adding that following the store’s closure, she plans to retire. “The whole environment has changed. They can buy from the world now.”

In years past, Halloween was the Party Paradise’s second-most profitable holiday season of the year, following Mardi Gras. Fournet estimates that in the past three years, her Halloween-time business has dropped by some 70% to online offerings and pop-up stores like Spirit Halloween. The global helium shortage as well as an increasing challenge to find qualified employees also affected the business, she says.

Fournet will keep the business operational through Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day.