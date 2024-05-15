Parties await Supreme Court decision regarding congressional map

The state is waiting to hear if the U.S. Supreme Court will grant its emergency stay application to keep the new Louisiana congressional map in place for this year’s elections.

The map, which would give Louisiana a second majority Black district, was designed by state lawmakers in January and rejected by a divided panel of federal judges in western Louisiana late last month. In their ruling, the judges said the map was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

Attorney General Liz Murrill on Friday announced she had filed the application with the Supreme Court, which set a 10 a.m. Monday deadline for other parties of the lawsuit to respond.

In her application, she says that absent a stay, the district court’s injunction promises “significant costs, confusion and other irreparable harm to the state.”

While the district court issued a June 3 deadline for lawmakers to draw a new map, Murrill says in her filing that the district court had “no legitimate reason” to install its own deadline. State officials have maintained that today—May 15—is the hard deadline for the state to have a map in place to prepare for the fall elections.