PAR urges lawmakers to reject public records proposal

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana released a statement Monday afternoon urging Louisiana lawmakers to reject a bill that would essentially rewrite the state’s public records law.

Senate Bill 482, by Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, seeks to shield all records across state and local government that involve the deliberations of public employees. The bill—backed by major state Republican leaders such as Gov. Jeff Landry, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Attorney General Liz Murrill—advanced through committee last week and moved on to the full Senate for deliberation. The bill is expected to be considered on Monday.

If approved, the bill would give a blanket disclosure exemption “to any records reflecting advisory opinions, recommendations and deliberations comprising part of a process by which governmental decisions and policies are formulated.”

PAR in its statement warns that the law is so broadly written that it could comprise nearly every record in government at every level, from the governor’s office to local library systems.

“The proposal justifies the hiding of documents as a method to foster ‘open communication,’” PAR writes. “That argument is hogwash when used to eviscerate state sunshine laws. … PAR understands the need for a free flow of ideas when government officials make decisions. But blanket protections for deliberative process are too easy to abuse.”

Read the full statement by PAR.