PAR report: Capital Region COVID-19 cases nearly twice as high in Black community

Black people in Louisiana account for a disproportionately high portion of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, corresponding to a disproportionate number of coronavirus deaths, according to a report released Friday morning by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana.

While this disparity was previously suspected, new data released by the state now shows a deeper, though incomplete, look at the problem on a parish-by-parish basis. The state previously released data on a statewide and regional basis but withheld the racial makeup of deaths in parishes with few reported COVID-19 fatalities.

Despite comprising just 33% of the state’s population, Black residents have accounted for about 52% of total coronavirus deaths in Louisiana, according to the report, and are dying at a disproportionate rate in all but one of the state’s nine health regions.

In the Capital Region, confirmed coronavirus cases in the Black community are nearly double that among whites. Further, more than 100 more Black people than white residents have died from the virus in the Capital Region.

Last week, the state began releasing data about confirmed COVID-19 cases according to race on a regional and parish basis. Louisiana is among the last states to regularly release racial data. For the report, PAR compiled the local information to determine the statewide impact of confirmed cases by race.

Read the full report.