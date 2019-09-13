PAR publishes guide to 2019 constitutional amendments 

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana today released its PAR Guide to the 2019 Constitutional Amendments. The Guide explains the potential impact of the four constitutional amendments that voters will consider on October 12.

This independent, non-partisan review will help voters understand the issues so they may develop their own positions on each proposition. The guide provides a review of each item in the order it will appear on the ballot and provides arguments of proponents and opponents.

Amendment No. 1 would create a property tax exemption for certain goods destined for the Outer Continental Shelf. Amendment No. 2 would allow the Education Excellence Fund to finance three more schools and public TV. Amendment No. 3 would allow the Board of Tax Appeals to rule on constitutional questions. And Amendment No. 4 would give New Orleans the ability to create a residential property tax exemption for affordable housing developments.

PAR also offers other resources on its website, including a complete and explanation of all amendments that have been proposed and adopted since the current Constitution was created in 1974.