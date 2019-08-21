Overall crime down 10% in Baton Rouge, police chief says

In his 2019 Report to the Community, Baton Rouge Chief Murphy Paul reported overall crime in the city is down 10% so far this year, although sexual assaults and stabbings have increased.

The clearance rate for homicides is 58% this year so far, while there’s been a 30% reduction in homicides overall. The last year with overall crime rates comparable to this was 2016, Paul says.

Paul’s mostly positive report came despite the police chief’s report last month that nonfatal shootings with injury increased 27% over last year, though Paul said this afternon overall incidents of shots fired were down.

There have been 33 homicides within city limits, 40% of which were in a house or yard. The majority of victims, he says, were African American males.

“Crime is down in Baton Rouge, despite what you’re hearing. These are facts,” Paul said during his lunchtime presentation to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club. “Those with the loudest voices aren’t always right.”

His report also outlined the several steps the department is taking to enact the six-point strategy he introduced last year to address crime. Through a program called Operation Pinpoint, the department is collecting data for all shooting incidents and recommending specific times and specific blocks of neighborhoods for officers to patrol. Operation Pinpoint will be running until the weekend after Labor Day.

Concluding his presentation, Paul commented on the local and national attention his speech earlier this month received, when he apologized to Alton Sterling’s family—and the public—for the 2016 shooting that sparked protests nationwide. He says much of the negative feedback he received following that speech was “along racial lines.”

“Are we really that divided as a community?” Paul asked the room. “Maybe you didn’t perhaps have life experience that warranted such an apology. That’s OK. It was for those individuals who have experienced that. We’re a diverse group in Baton Rouge.”