OLOL, BRCC to partner for workforce development program

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center today announced a new partnership with Baton Rouge Community College to create the Certified Nursing Assistant Sponsorship, a workforce development program aimed at covering tuition expenses at BRCC and offering clinical training at OLOL.

“This partnership helps to create a pool of future healthcare workers who may be interested in beginning a nursing career, but aren’t sure where to begin,” says OLOL Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Telhiard in a prepared statement. “The individuals who complete this program will receive the education and the clinical training they’ll need to get started in healthcare and then will spend a year after graduation with our team at OLOL developing their nursing assistant skills even further.”

The initiative will allow for 30 students, chosen through an application and interview process, to receive the necessary education and clinical training to become a CNA at zero cost. Students will also complete one year of training at OLOL after graduation. CNAs complete various tasks for patients’ personal needs such as patient cleaning, feeding, recording vital signs and assisting nursing staff with other care duties.