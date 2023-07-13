Roundup: LSU gymnastics / OpenAI investigated / Mortgage rates  

Olympic prospect: LSU gymnastics along with head coach Jay Clark today announced U.S. Champion Konnor McClain will join the team ahead of the 2024 season. According to ESPN, instead of deferring her freshman year of college, the national gymnastics all-around champion will compete for LSU while also training for the 2024 Olympics. Read more.

Consumer protection: The Federal Trade Commission has opened an expansive investigation into OpenAI, probing whether the maker of the popular ChatGPT bot has run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk. Read the full story from The Washington Post.

Another jump: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to just under 7%, the highest level since November and the latest setback for homebuyers already grappling with a tough housing market constrained by a dearth of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.96% from 6.81% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.51%. Read more.