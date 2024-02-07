Original challengers to state’s congressional maps get involved in new suit 

A group of Louisiana residents who in 2022 sued for the state’s congressional map to be redrawn to include a second majority-minority district is getting involved in another legal challenge over where Louisiana’s six congressional districts should lie.

The group of five, who were plaintiffs in Galmon vs. Ardoin, requested to be added as intervenor defendants in documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on Tuesday. Edward Galmon Sr., Ciara Hart, Norris Henderson and Tramelle Howard were joined by Ross Williams, a resident of Natchitoches Parish. Williams’ parish was previously in a majority-white district and is now included in the newly-drawn majority-African American district.

The group’s local attorneys with Walters, Thomas, Cullens did not respond to requests for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

The new congressional map was passed through Senate Bill 8 in a special legislative session last month and was challenged some eight days later by a group of 12 plaintiffs—including Rolfe McCollister, the retired founder of Business Report, a current opinion columnist for the magazine and chairman emeritus of Business Report’s parent company Melara Enterprises.

That lawsuit named Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry as the sole defendant and alleged that the new map violates civil rights protected by the 14th and 15th amendments.

The plaintiff’s attorneys, Paul Hurd of Monroe; and Edward Greim of Missouri-based Graves Garrett Greim; did not respond to requests for comment.

Judge Daniel Joseph was originally assigned the case, with Judges Carl Stewart and Robert Summerhays added three days after the lawsuit was filed. It’s currently unclear when the case would be heard in court or if it will impact this fall’s elections.