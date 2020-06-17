Opening plans for Electric Depot’s newest tenants 

Openings for Electric Depot’s newest Mid City tenants were delayed this spring due to the stay-at-home order.

225 magazine reached out to each business to get updates on their opening dates. All the business owners that are setting up shop in the mixed-use development on Government Street agreed they can’t wait to see what the future has in store for the historic warehouse complex. Here’s the latest from current and upcoming tenants:

Boru and Sweet Society—These conjoined businesses are now planning to open in July. When they open, the owners hope to bring a taste of Japan to their hometown of Baton Rouge. Patrick Wong, owner of Boru and co-owner of Sweet Society, studied the art of gourmet ramen in Japan and New York among some of the world’s most highly esteemed chefs of Asian cuisine. He hopes to offer that authenticity through dishes like gourmet ramen and sushi bowls at Boru.

Sweet Society will offer an array of authentic Japanese desserts and drinks that are far from what one normally sees around the Capital City. Karen Vong, co-owner of the business, says she got inspiration for the desserts in her and Wong’s travels. Vong believes Electric Depot is the perfect place to showcase those creations because she feels it is a place that will bring people together.

Blue Corn Modern Mexican—With one location already on Perkins Road, Blue Corn wants to give Baton Rouge authentic Mexican cuisine in a stylish, colorful atmosphere. The star of the restaurant’s menu is its diverse taco options, as well as a wide variety of margaritas, moles and even ceviche.

While word of plans for the Electric Depot location first spread last fall, there have been no official updates since. The business’s owner did not return calls to 225.

City Roots—The coffee house and micro-roaster reopened May 18 after a hiatus during the shutdown. Its hours are now 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

City Roots was the second business to open in Electric Depot. Co-run by Matt Saurage (also the CEO of Community Coffee) and Dominick Blanda, City Roots offers coffee roasted in-house and a local selection of teas, as well as treats provided by local businesses like Flambee Cafe and Batch Baking Company. It also serves local beers on draft. “We were given a pretty awesome canvas by moving into this space because of the character that already existed,” Saurage’s wife, Catherine, says. “With that, we went on to create a space that had a cool industrial vibe.”

Red Stick Social—Red Stick Social is under new management as of this spring. With that change come plans for a new food and drink menu—as well as a new outlook.

“One of the reasons we’re revamping is to show our new and improved side,” says general manager John Geiger. “There were some issues with previous ownership and the community. We’re doing everything we can to fix that and improve upon our relationship with everybody.”

The entertainment venue has stirred up controversy a few times since its opening, most notably last summer, when it published a dress code policy that received backlash for appearing to target the black community. The owners soon removed the policy and apologized on social media.

The 30,000-square-foot bowling alley, restaurant, bar and music venue was the first Electric Depot business to open, back in the spring of 2019.

