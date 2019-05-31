Open the taps: SEC approves alcohol sales at sporting events

The SEC voted during its spring meetings today to lift a ban on selling alcoholic beverages in public areas at its athletic events, ESPN reports.

The conference’s new policy, which opens another revenue stream for its member schools, goes into effect Aug. 1. The policy does not require schools to sell alcoholic beverages, which will be limited to beer and wine, but leaves the decision up to each school.

According to the release, the new policy will require “the establishment of designated stationary sales locations, a restriction prohibiting sales by vendors in seating areas, a limit on the number of alcoholic beverages purchased per transaction and designated times that sales must cease specific to each athletics event.”

The policy, which will limit individuals to purchasing one drink at a time, also comes with designated stop times such as the end of the third quarter during football games and the second-half 12-minute TV timeout during men’s basketball games. Women’s basketball alcohol sales will end following the completion of the third quarter, baseball at the top of the seventh inning and softball at the top of the fifth. Read the full story.