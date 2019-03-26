One day left to vote for 2019 Best of 225 Awards

Time is running out to make your voice heard in 225 magazine’s 2019 Best of 225 Awards ballot, with just one day left to cast a vote for your local favorites.

Vote online at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 for Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, bars, people, entertainment, shopping and services.

The ballot is open to the public, as long as participants reside in the 225 area code. Residents may only submit one entry form. Voting will be open until the end of the day tomorrow, March 27.

The 500+ nominees on this year’s ballot were selected by area residents during the 225 write-in nomination process in February.