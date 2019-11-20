OMV still offline following cyberattack 

Louisiana drivers trying to get license renewals, car registrations and other services through the Office of Motor Vehicles will have to keep waiting. OMV offices around the state are shuttered and no reopening date has been set.

An attempted cyberattack that disrupted state servers Monday has caused larger problems at the OMV than at most other state agencies. Someone downloaded an unauthorized program containing a virus to a state computer, according to state cybersecurity commissioner Jeff Moulton.

Plans to reopen OMV locations keep getting pushed back, as the state’s technology services office continues its work to restore network and online services.

The OMV issued a statement Wednesday that gave no estimate for opening its locations around Louisiana. The agency said it will announce openings as electronic services are restored, tested and deemed ready for use.