Omnidek announces global debut with partner expansion

Baton Rouge-based Omnidek, a business solutions software company, announced its global debut this week.

Meanwhile, Omnidek partner Sage, an accounting software company, announced it has updated and expanded its offerings for small and midsized businesses. The company’s new Sage Intacct Forms and Operation Workflows solution—driving workplace productivity through AI—is powered through Omnidek technology, according to Chris Jordan, Omnidek CEO.

Omnidek, founded in 2016, provides an all-in-one business portal that allows companies to streamline processes—including time sheets, expense reports and project management. Jordan won Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s High-Stakes Pitch Competition in 2021.

“With our licensing agreement with Sage, we will look to stand up the global network of business portals across Sage’s nearly 2 [million] global businesses and a network of 70 [million] vendors,” Jordan says. “This partnership and Sage’s vision of an AI-powered future has the potential to redefine [business-to-business] workflows for the next 100 years.”

In late 2022, Omnidek announced it had completed a $3 million round of funding, led by Louisiana Funds and Innovation Catalyst with participation from local angel investors.