OLOL Foundation Senior Director Danny Fields exits to launch consulting company

After nearly 14 years at Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, local fundraiser Danny Fields, who helped lead the campaign to build the OLOL Children’s Hospital, today announced he has left the foundation to begin a consulting company.

Daniel J. Fields Consulting will focus on serving local and national clients with philanthropy advising, business development, public affairs and corporate social responsibility practices. Fields most recently served as senior director at OLOL Foundation, leading major and annual giving efforts as well as the foundation’s data and stewardship team.

The $230 million OLOL Children’s Hospital opened in October of last year following a multiyear capital campaign raising over $54 million.

Fields also recently served as the president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Baton Rouge Chapter and as board chair of the Leadership Baton Rouge Alumni organization. In 2018, the Business Report recognized Fields as one of its 40 Under Forty in the region.