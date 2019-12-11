OLOL, NeuroMedical Center to open new ICU 

Expanding on a 40-year partnership between Our Lady of the Lake and The NeuroMedical Center, the two health care organizations today announced a new 20-bed neuro intensive care unit located on the ninth floor of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The unit brings Baton Rouge to the leading edge of stroke care in Louisiana, according to their announcement, and expands the footprint as a destination center for comprehensive stroke and neurological care in the region.

The unit will be home to the latest in neuro-imaging capabilities including Baton Rouge’s first state-of-the-art CT scanner and an interventional suite. Additionally, the unit will allow physicians to continue groundbreaking procedures for embolisms, stents and tumor excision.

“This partnership between Our Lady of the Lake and The NeuroMedical Center will help transform Baton Rouge into a premier destination for neuroscience,” says Gov. John Bel Edwards in a prepared statement. “This is a huge win for Our Lady of the Lake and The NeuroMedical Center, but the real beneficiaries are the people who will have increased access to cutting-edge neurological care close to home.”

The neuro ICU is the latest major health care announcement from OLOL over the past several months, following the opening of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and the announcement of an innovative bariatric surgery program in partnership with Pennington Biomedical Center, Our Lady of the Lake and the LSU School of Medicine. Read the full announcement.