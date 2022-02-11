OLOL, LCMC Health investing $245M in LSU cancer research, student health services

LSU announced today that Our Lady of the Lake and LCMC Health have committed to investing $245 million in LSU over the next 10 years.

LSU President William Tate says in a prepared statement that the funding will be used to create the first National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, strengthen the talent pipeline for health care workers and provide improved health care services for students and student-athletes.

Our Lady of the Lake is investing a total of $170 million, with $85 million going to academics and $85 million toward athletics-focused initiatives. The academics half of the funding will be used to improve the LSU Student Health Center, expand programs at the LSU School of Medicine, construct LSU’s Interdisciplinary Science Building in Baton Rouge and create a research fund. The athletics-focused half of the funding will be used for new integrated clinical technology, facility improvements and educational programming to advance student-athlete health and wellness.

LCMC Health has committed $75 million to support cancer research, treatment and outcomes in Louisiana and ensure a sustained talent pipeline for the state’s health care industry.

See the full announcement.