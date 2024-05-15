OLOL files WARN notice for 59 potential layoffs

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System alerted 59 employees last month they could be potentially laid off at the end of June

The WARN notice, filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, says the employees could be impacted effective June 30.

Chrislyn Maher, Our Lady of the Lake senior director of marketing and communications, told WAFB-TV that the job cuts are due to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System deciding to bring its school nurse program in-house.

Maher says the affected employees can apply for vacancies within the hospital system.

Perry Robinson, director of communications for the school system, told WAFB-TV that bringing the program in-house and hiring its own school nurses will save the school system an estimated $900,000 per year going forward.