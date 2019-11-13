Office park planned for Long Farm development

A proposed office park for Long Farm Village, Russell Mosely’s 237-acre mixed-use development, will go before the Planning Commission on Monday for approval.

The project, to be called Antioch Office Park, is planned to be built near the Antioch Road and Tapestry Way intersection, according to its final development plan. The one-story building will be roughly 6,500 square feet.

Last week, planning department staff certified the project met requirements outlined by the Unified Development Code.

In June, Mosely told Daily Report that Long Farm Village as a whole is roughly 30% complete and will take another 10 to 20 years to finish. Anchored by Rouse’s, the mixed-use development has seen multiple new tenants join the mix this year, including Main Squeeze, Home Bank and Modern Acupuncture.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St. See the full agenda.