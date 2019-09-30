Office development on O’Neal Lane sold for $2.9M

An office development on O’Neal Lane has been sold to a Baton Rouge couple for $2.9 million.

Michael and Christine Rusk, through Rusk Group LLC, purchased American Plaza, a four-building office complex, located between I-12 and S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, from Prem & Vimla Menon Family LLC. Michael Rusk also owns Mike’s Audio, on Airline Highway.

Clay Furr, with Momentum Commercial Real Estate, who represented the buyer, says Rusk was attracted to buy the property, developed in the 2000s by the Menon family, as an investment because of its 90% occupancy rate. There’s only one vacancy left in the 28,000-square park: a 2,500-square-foot medical office suite in Building B.

Tenants of the Class A plaza include Progressive Health Care Providers, Primary Care Plus and LHC Group.

Brent Garrett, with Beau Box Real Estate, represented the seller.