Ochsner exec buys building off Constitution Avenue

Dr. Gerald Cvitanovich, the Jefferson Parish coroner and chief strategy officer for Ochsner Urgent Care and Occupational Health, has purchased a property off Constitution Avenue for $1.2 million.

The property consists of two lots and a building, previously occupied by Trinity Medical Management. Cvitanovich purchased the property through Diamond Street Properties LLC from Bruce and Judith Wilkerson, according to sales documents.

The property, on Jamestown Avenue, is adjacent to the future Drago’s Seafood, which is owned by the Cvitanovich family. Renovations are underway to transform the former FYE store on Constitution Avenue into a Drago’s Seafood, with the owners aiming for a November opening for the restaurant.