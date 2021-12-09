Now open: Custom cakes, catered fare and local art at Eloise Market and Cakery 

Custom sweets, cake decorating parties, catered and prepared meals and affordable gifts—the new Eloise Market and Cakery is a multifaceted concept dreamed up by 2021 LSU graduate M.J. Schmidt.

The shop opened in late November on Lee Drive in the location recently vacated by ThaiHey Thai Food, which moved to New Orleans.

Schmidt, who earned a degree in entrepreneurship from LSU’s Ourso College of Business in May, is testing her self-taught baking skills and passion for cooking in a new venture that checks a lot of boxes. The spot is part-bakery and catering, but it also sources girly gifts and is available for kids’ cake- or pizza-decorating parties.

After making custom cakes and prepared meals out of her home for a year, Schmidt decided it was time to open a freestanding business.

“I was at the point where I was going to have to get a bigger kitchen,” says the 22-year-old Baton Rouge native. “I was up to three fridges in my house, and I needed more room, and more ovens.”

​​Custom cakes are the core of her operation.

Schmidt says she got into cake decorating in college because personalized cakes were the perfect gift for hard-to-buy-for friends.

At Eloise, her menu includes cakes in lots of different flavors decorated simply or festooned with extra piping, macarons, fresh flowers, sprinkles, or maybe leafed in gold. She also makes letter or number cakes. Opt for “16” for a sweet sixteen, for example, or choose the initials of the birthday boy or girl.

Schmidt’s homemade, oversized cookies come in several flavors, like Oreo, cosmic brownie, red velvet with cream cheese and her personal favorite, Fruity Pebbles, in which the cereal provides nostalgic crunch and flavor.

The catering menu includes lots of party dips, hors d’oeuvres, salads, sandwich trays and a whole section of items that can be bacon-wrapped, as well as brunch charcuterie boards. While it’s not a restaurant, it’s possible to pick up rotating boxed salads and prepared foods from the cooler.

“I wanted to create a space that’s fun and happy and different from what you normally see in Baton Rouge,” she says. “That’s how I chose the bright color theme, and I have a lot of local artists on the walls, and for sale, because I love local art.”

