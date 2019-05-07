North Baton Rouge Economic Development Week underway

The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District is hosting multiple events throughout the week to celebrate Economic Development Week, which runs through Friday.

Founded by the International Economic Development Council, the week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development and increase the quality of life in communities.

Events this week:

Tuesday:”The Future of Education,” an open-to-the-public panel discussion of public vs. charter schools at the Louisiana Leadership Institute from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: ”Transportation Drives Economic Development,” a luncheon at the Baton Rouge Airport in the Metrocomplex Conference Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Louisiana Secretary of Transportation and Development will serve on a panel to address the topic.

Thursday: “Defining Southern University Future Impact on North Baton Rouge,” an open forum at Hayden Hall Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: ”Rock the Block,” a block party at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Scenic Highway from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring a live band, DJ and local vendors.

Saturday: ”North Baton Rouge Zoo Appreciation Day,” a free day at the zoo for north Baton Rouge residents.