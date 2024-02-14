Nominations now open for ‘225’s Twenty in their 20s

This year, 225 introduced its first-ever Twenty in their 20s issue: a special edition of the magazine celebrating Baton Rouge’s up-and-coming leaders, creators and difference-makers.

Starting today, 225 is opening nominations for young people who are doing amazing things. Think: an owner of a fast-growing startup or a worker who has already risen to a crucial leadership role at their place of work. Maybe you know someone dedicated to changing the city through community service, charitable outreach or politics—or a person who has achieved national or regional recognition for a project they’ve overseen.

The Twenty in their 20s honorees will be featured in a special upcoming issue of 225. Nominations will run from Feb. 12 to March 11.

Learn more about eligibility requirements and submit nominations here.