Nominations are open for Women with a Cause 2019

As if the holiday season couldn’t get any better, December is also the month of inRegister‘s annual Women with a Cause feature. Pulling back the curtain, the December issue showcases the women who make it all happen. Those behind-the-scenes people who selflessly give of their time and energy to make Baton Rouge a better place through the causes that they hold dear, without expectation of compensation.

Whether it’s disaster relief, arts education or animal advocacy, the causes are many and so are the people who work to bring them to the forefront. However, we need you to tell us who we should feature. Nominations are open now through October 10. Fill out the form here to let your voice, and the voice of the worthy woman you know, be heard.

To learn more about inRegister’s Women with a Cause, check out previous honorees here: 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.