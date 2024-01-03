Nominate your favorite local business for the Best of 225 Awards 

New year, new favorites. The 19th annual Best of 225 Awards are officially up for grabs, with nominations running through Feb. 7.

Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to fill in all your picks for the city’s top restaurants, bars, people and businesses.

Think your business deserves a spot on the ballot? You can also campaign for nominations using these promotional graphics.

Write-in nominations are the first step in deciding who gets crowned with the 2024 titles, because your nominations today determine which people and businesses end up on the final ballot. Final voting will be open from Feb. 27 to April 3.

Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot—so nominate for one category, or all 80.