NOLA farmer running against Mike Strain for ag commissioner

Marguerite “Margee” Green, a New Orleans Democrat who operates a flower and vegetable farm, announced her campaign Monday to unseat the state’s current agriculture commissioner, Republican Mike Strain.

Though Strain has been in the news lately because of the way his department is navigating the launch of a medical marijuana program in Louisiana, Green says she wants to address hardships that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have created for farmers.

She says farmers need to diversify crops and adapt to climate change, adding too few Louisiana farmers produce food for the state’s residents, instead focusing too heavily on exports.

Green is the second candidate to take on Strain in the fall election. Natchitoches Parish farmer Charlie Greer, another Democrat, is also running for the position.