NFIB Survey: 46% of businesses that applied for federal aid anticipate needing more funds   

The National Federation for Independent Business today released a survey updating the state of small business and financial assistance programs including the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

“Small businesses have been using the PPP loan program to help keep their doors open and keep staff on payroll,” says Holly Wade, NFIB director of research and policy analysis, in a prepared statement. “However, many small businesses are telling us this won’t last forever and anticipate having to lay off employees once they’ve used their loan.”

Eighty percent of NFIB members have reported applying for a PPP loan, and more than half (56%) of PPP borrowers have spent all their loan funds with the remaining 44% likely not far behind.

According to the survey, the 24-week extension for the PPP loan forgiveness period is widely popular among small businesses, with 59% of borrowers opting for the added time to use their loan. Applying for loan forgiveness is the last step in the PPP process for many. Just over half (55%) of borrowers have not yet submitted their application for loan forgiveness.

The PPP has largely fulfilled the goal of supporting payroll to keep employees connected with their jobs. However, for many small businesses, current economic conditions will force some to adjust their employment levels after they’ve spent their loan. About 22% of PPP loan borrowers have or anticipate having to lay off one or more employees after using their loan (up from 14% in mid-June).

Of the small businesses that have applied for a PPP loan, an EIDL, or both, 46% anticipate needing additional financial support in some form over the next 12 months. Many owners are also finding it difficult to manage employees’ and customers’ health and safety concerns with 37% finding the former and 32% finding the latter very or moderately difficult to manage.

