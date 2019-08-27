NFIB publishes Louisiana legislative voting records 

The National Federation of Independent Business today announced 12 state senators and 38 representatives who had a 100% NFIB voting record during the past legislative year, showing support for small businesses.

Among the list from the Baton Rouge area who got the NFIB stamp of approval were Sens. Dale Erdey and Bodi White, and Reps. Steve Carter, Rick Edmonds, Franklin Foil and Valarie Hodges.

“Our members are grateful to these lawmakers for their strong, consistent support of Louisiana’s small businesses,” says Dawn Starns, NFIB state director for Louisiana. “Their records show that they really understand the challenges our members face daily.”

Starns says the NFIB Voting Record does not reflect every element considered by a lawmaker when voting, nor does it represent a complete profile of a legislator. However, the NFIB record captures the key issues that impact small businesses in Louisiana including tax relief, legal reform, and employee mandates.

